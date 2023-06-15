Blue Whale Capital LLP Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

