Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

