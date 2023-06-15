BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BLSFY stock remained flat at $69.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.