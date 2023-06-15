BMO Capital Markets Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday.

Saputo Trading Down 0.2 %

Saputo stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

