BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.75

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.75, with a volume of 6495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$519.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.02.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. BMTC Group’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.