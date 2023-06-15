BNB Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. BNB has a market cap of $36.81 billion and approximately $492.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $236.16 or 0.00926450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,786 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,947.32857525. The last known price of BNB is 236.26230577 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1459 active market(s) with $621,369,277.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
