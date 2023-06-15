BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.45

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.34, with a volume of 35110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

