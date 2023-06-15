Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 821,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

BDRBF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 13,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,195. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

