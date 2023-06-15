Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $105.77 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

