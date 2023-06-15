Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Boqii

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 5,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,975. Boqii has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

