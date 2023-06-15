Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,200 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $271.93. 176,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $271.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.