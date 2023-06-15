Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.45. 229,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,801. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

