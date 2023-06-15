Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 11.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,955. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

