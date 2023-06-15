Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 918,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

