Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,049 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.42. 53,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

