Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Braskem Stock Up 6.9 %

BAK stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 2,632,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $3,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.