Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Braskem Stock Up 6.9 %
BAK stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 2,632,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $3,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.