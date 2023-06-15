Brian D. Haney Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.09. 126,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,159. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $358.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.79 and a 200-day moving average of $306.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.80.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

