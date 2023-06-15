Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,142 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,740,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,260. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

