Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $99,000 in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 599,679 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 229,920 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock remained flat at $7.06 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

