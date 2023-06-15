Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 968,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,075. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $783.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

