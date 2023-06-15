Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 2,025,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,485. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

