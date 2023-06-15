Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,899,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,854,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

