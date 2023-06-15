Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.09. The stock had a trading volume of 88,213,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,711,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.