Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Director Sells $35,213.46 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

