Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BHFAM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 3,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

