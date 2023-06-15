Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Lowered by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,042,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270,975 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Brixmor Property Group worth $182,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BRX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.