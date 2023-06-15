Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Up 0.6%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 74,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 25,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,846,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

