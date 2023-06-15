Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

