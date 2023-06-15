Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT at $12.31

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Generation Bio Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

