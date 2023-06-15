Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $91.91

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.91.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Articles

