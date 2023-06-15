Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $44.25

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

