Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $45.36

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

