Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,033. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,743,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,649,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,369,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,160,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,393,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.