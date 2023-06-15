C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $42.84

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $41.82. C3.ai shares last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 8,229,381 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,760. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.