C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $42.84

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $41.82. C3.ai shares last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 8,229,381 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.
C3.ai Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.