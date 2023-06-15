Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TDSE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

