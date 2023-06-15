Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

