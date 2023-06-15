Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg Buys 7,500 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

