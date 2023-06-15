Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
CPZ stock traded up 0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,566. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.67.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
