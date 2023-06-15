Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 4,044 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,675. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

