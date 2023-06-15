Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NU by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after buying an additional 1,161,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of NU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 6,226,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,545,570. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

