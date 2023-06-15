Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.90. 265,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average of $236.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $272.96. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

