Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 525,161 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 193,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 10,615,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,444,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.