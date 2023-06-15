Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 1,278,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,531. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.