Callan Family Office LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 212,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,403. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

