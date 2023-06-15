Callan Family Office LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,237,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,385,211. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

