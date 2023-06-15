Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.72. The stock had a trading volume of 418,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,424. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.