Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Canadian Critical Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

Canadian Critical Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

