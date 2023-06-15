CannabisCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $365,526.85 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $365,526.85 and $4.89 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,887.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00294793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00535280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00415371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

