Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.46.
Capcom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.