Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.01

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 574646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

